Kayla Braxton Praised By Her WWE Peers After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

According to Fightful Select, WWE’s Kayla Braxton has been praised by her peers within the company after revealing that she contracted the Coronavirus back in March. Reports are that Braxton’s transparency and care for her fellow co-workers was recognized by WWE, which include her detailing the circumstances of how she contracted the virus in the first place.
Braxton has been the last employee that WWE would name in their internal memo updates for COVID-19. Their recent breakout included no names in the initial reports, but Renee Young and Adam Pearce revealed on Twitter that they were two who had tested positive.
Stay tuned.
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Heath Slater Teases Impact Wrestling Debut
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?