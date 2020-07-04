Kayla Braxton Praised By Her WWE Peers After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

According to Fightful Select, WWE’s Kayla Braxton has been praised by her peers within the company after revealing that she contracted the Coronavirus back in March. Reports are that Braxton’s transparency and care for her fellow co-workers was recognized by WWE, which include her detailing the circumstances of how she contracted the virus in the first place.

Braxton has been the last employee that WWE would name in their internal memo updates for COVID-19. Their recent breakout included no names in the initial reports, but Renee Young and Adam Pearce revealed on Twitter that they were two who had tested positive.

