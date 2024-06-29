After the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, the action continued.

As noted, Cody Rhodes paid homage to his legendary father Dusty Rhodes in an off-air in-ring segment.

Additionally, “The American Nightmare” led a respectful farewell for longtime WWE broadcast team member Kayla Braxton, who made her final WWE television appearance on the 6/28 WWE on FOX broadcast.

Braxton shared the post-show footage on her official Instagram page along with an additional statement to go with the previous statement she released after the 6/28 show.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Braxton wrote. “So thankful. Wow. I still can’t put what last night meant to me into words. But to have Cody Rhodes bringing me out into MSG to bid my farewell to all of you while Triple H and members of my WWE family were waiting for me in the back to congratulate me … I couldn’t have asked for a better goodbye.”

She concluded, “This family is truly special and I plan to always be a part of it. I love you all more than you know.”