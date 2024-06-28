Another update on Kayla Braxton.

The star WWE host and ring announcer will be working her final day with the company at this evening’s edition of SmackDown, something she had announced a week prior as her contract was coming to an end. Braxton began her broadcasting career with WWE in 2016.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE and Braxton were in talks about a renewal, but Braxton was the one who ultimately decided that she wanted ton conclude her run. She has already said in previous interviews that she doesn’t plan on staying in the wrestling industry, and has no desire to go to AEW as she had already worked for the biggest company.

At this time is is unknown what Braxton has in store for her future. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish her the best of luck.