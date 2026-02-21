Fresh WWE News discussion has emerged following public comments from former WWE ring announcer Kayla Becker, previously known to fans as Kayla Braxton, regarding Donald Trump and his status in the WWE Hall of Fame. In a social media video, Becker urged the company to formally revoke Trump’s Hall of Fame recognition in light of recently released Epstein-related documents. “Here’s what I think WWE should do,” Becker stated. “Donald Trump, President Donald Trump is in our WWE Hall Of Fame. I don’t know if he’s still in it, they may have quietly dismissed him from that, I really don’t know.” She added, “I think what WWE should do now that the Epstein Files have been released and there’s no question that that man is evil, I think they should do a public revoking of his Hall Of Fame status.”

Becker expanded on her position by calling for an official announcement from the company. “I want a statement, a celebration, a parade. I think they should be a leader, they should go ahead and start this,” she said. Following backlash online, Becker addressed the response the next morning, writing, “Good morning! Apparently I struck a nerve yesterday. Woke up to a flood of tweets calling me a b****, a c***, a r******, and a nobody… but most of the accounts had dog, tree or wrestler profile pics and bios that said ‘follower of Jesus,’ so I’ll be sleeping just fine.”

Becker is not alone in raising concerns. Jesse Ventura has publicly discussed resigning from the Hall of Fame if Trump remains honored, while Mick Foley previously distanced himself from WWE over its association with Trump. In contrast, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque addressed the topic in late 2025, explaining why Trump’s involvement in past WrestleMania events aligns with WWE’s entertainment history.

From a broader industry perspective, the debate intersects with ongoing Wrestling Rumors and AEW News conversations about corporate image, political affiliation, and brand positioning. WWE historically frames Hall of Fame inductions around entertainment impact rather than political standing. Whether the company chooses to revisit that standard could influence public perception, sponsorship considerations, and how legacy recognition is handled moving forward within WWE programming.