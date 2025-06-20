Former WWE personality Kayla Braxton has announced that she’s back on the job market.

Braxton, whose real name is Kayla Becker, took to social media on Tuesday to share that she’s seeking new on-air opportunities in sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. She departed WWE in June 2024, stating at the time that she felt she had accomplished everything she set out to do with the company.

Becker wrote,

“On the mic and back on the market.

Not new to this — but newly available.

If you’re looking for someone with range, timing, and a rent payment looming… let’s make something great (and billable).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker)

Another of John Cena’s final appearances has been confirmed, as he’s set to appear on the August 1st episode of WWE SmackDown at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The venue announced on Thursday that the current Undisputed WWE Champion will be in attendance for the show, which takes place just days before SummerSlam 2025.

Cena is also scheduled for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as he continues to build momentum toward his upcoming clash with CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28th. Currently on his farewell tour, Cena has 18 appearances remaining, including this newly announced date.

You can check out the final dates below:

* June 20: WWE SmackDown – Grand Rapids, MI

* June 28: WWE Night of Champions – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

* July 18: WWE SmackDown – San Antonio, TX

* August 1: WWE SmackDown – Newark, NJ

* August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 8: WWE SmackDown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* August 15: WWE SmackDown – Dublin, Ireland

* August 29: WWE SmackDown – Lyon, France

* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia