Kayla Braxton Reveals It Was Greg Hamilton Who Got Her An Audition With WWE

WWE on-air personality Kayla Braxton took to Twitter this evening to wish ring announcer Greg Hamilton a happy birthday. Braxton later reveals that Hamilton was the one who got her an audition with WWE after asking if she would be interested in working there.
Braxton writes, “Little fun fact : I knew GregHamiltonWWE far before I came to WWE. Actually – Greg is the person who called me up one random night asking if I could see myself working here and he got me an audition. He’s my bud and my coworker and I’m thankful to know him. Happy birthday!!”
Check it out below.
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 24, 2020
