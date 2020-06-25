Kayla Braxton Reveals She Has the Coronavirus Again

WWE on-air talent Kayla Braxton revealed on Twitter this morning that she has the coronavirus for a second time.
Braxton revealed that she first caught COVID-19 back in March, and now has it again.
“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me,” Braxton wrote.
Braxton has regularly appeared on WWE TV but there’s no word yet on if she found out about her positive tests from the WWE testing.
The first positive coronavirus test from within WWE was reported back in early April. It was reported then that an on-air talent who worked March WWE Performance Center tapings, including WrestleMania 36, tested positive after going out to dinner with friends who work in the healthcare industry following the WWE TV tapings on Thursday, March 26. There’s no word yet on if that report was on Kayla’s first positive test.
As we’ve noted, there are multiple positive COVID-19 test results coming out of WWE this week. Renee Young revealed on Wednesday night that she has the virus, but it was later reported that she had her own test done after getting sick over the weekend. WWE Producer Adam Pearce then revealed this morning that he also has COVID-19.
Stay tuned for updates on the positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week. You can see Kayla’s full tweet below:
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020
