Add another one to the list.

Former WWE ring announcer Kayla Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton in WWE, surfaced via social media with a post calling for the company to remove Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Going back to me working at WWE, I would get in trouble when I posted political things because every once in a while, I’d get riled up,” she recalled. “Here’s what I think WWE should do. Donald Trump, President Donald Trump is in our WWE Hall Of Fame. I don’t know if he’s still in it, they may have quietly dismissed him from that, I really don’t know.”

She continued, “I think what WWE should do now that the Epstein Files have been released and there’s no question that that man is evil, I think they should do a public revoking of his Hall Of Fame status. I think that would be one of the coolest and most leadership things that they could do. Hey, Mr Donald Trump, you are no longer in the WWE Hall Of Fame. I want a statement, a celebration, a parade. I think they should be a leader, they should go ahead and start this. Let’s go ahead and start this.”

Becker isn’t the only one.

Jesse Ventura publicly spoke about possibly resigning from WWE Hall of Fame if Donald Trump is not removed in an interview earlier this month.

WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley actually quit WWE over their connection to Donald Trump in late-2025.

The WWE CCO disagrees.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque explained in November of 2025 why Donald Trump fits in the world of WWE.