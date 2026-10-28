Kayla Becker, formerly known to WWE fans as Kayla Braxton, may have left the company in 2024, but she hasn’t lost touch with several familiar faces from her time there.

During an interview recorded at Atlanta’s SlooMoo Institute in August, Becker discussed the relationships she maintained following her WWE departure, revealing that several current stars continue to check in on her.

According to Becker, those unexpected messages serve as a reminder of the close relationships she developed during her years with the company.

“A lot of people from the company still reach out and it always means a lot because it’ll come out of nowhere just like to check and see how I’m doing or send a happy birthday message or I’m thinking of you message,” Becker said. “It’s such a family, that place. We all will part ways and go on our different journeys.”

Becker went on to name several WWE personalities who have remained in contact with her, including members of The New Day, Kevin Owens and Bayley.

“I talked to Big E recently, I know he’s still there to talk to him, I talk to the other boys of the New Day. Kevin Owens will reach out every once in a while. Bayley. Yeah, it’s nice.”