Kayla Becker doesn’t need to go to another pro wrestling promotion or open an OnlyFans account to have a career.

The aspiring actress and former WWE broadcast team member appeared on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” this week and was asked if her time in the pro wrestling business is up now that she has parted ways with WWE.

“Yeah, I think so,” Becker said. “That’s one thing with our fans. ‘Oh, leaving WWE, must be going to AEW or OnlyFans.’ It’s like the only two options they think you have. Actually, I’m doing neither.”

Becker continued, “Wrestling will always be a love of mine and a family of mine. I really didn’t want to pigeonhole myself as a host and broadcaster. I wanted to see what else I could do out there. There is always a possibility I pop in for a fun cameo or something down the road. I think my time is done.”

