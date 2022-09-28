Kayla Braxton made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Sami Zayn:

“Sami Zayn is the most entertaining character we have on television every single week. I tell him that he’s hilarious. Catch Smackdown this past Friday, his thing with the Usos and everything that he does. I watch him backstage getting ready for his stuff. I’ve never seen anyone, I mean, everyone is very passionate and does a lot of hard work, but Sami is just a whole different kind of breed of entertainer. You can tell how much he cares and he’s passionate. Doing interviews with him is so much fun because we can riff off of each other and figure out the way the audience will perceive it. That man is brilliant.”

Being on The Bump and the future of the show:

“I remember at the time I was kind of in a rut and that happens in any job. Every single week was the same. At that time, I was only just going to Friday Night Smackdown once a week. I was like, I need to do more. I need to always be doing something. So The Bump has completely revitalized me and my passion for not only WWE, but just for being an on air personality and to see how it’s been received by the fans and it continues to grow. We’re like three years in on this show. If you look at the history of shows like this in WWE, it’s not really a thing for us to see shows last this long and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. It went from like, ‘What is this Bump that I have to go to?’, and now it’s like them coming up to me and asking like, ‘Hey, when can I come on your show?’ So it’s awesome. I think it’s just going to keep growing.”

