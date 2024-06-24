Kayla Braxton clears the air.

Braxton recently revealed that she would be “signing off from WWE” following this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, ending a run that began back in 2016. After the news broke reports surfaced stating that AEW was aware of Braxton becoming a free agent, with many assuming that she would be continuing her career as a wrestling broadcaster. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Today, Braxton confirmed that she will not be pursuing wrestling after her WWE departure, adding that if she wanted to remain in the industry she wouldn’t be leaving the “biggest company.” Her full statement reads:

The support from u guys has been overwhelming. I am so thankful for u.But I did wanna make 1 thing clear as I enter my final week in WWE: if I wanted to keep working in wrestling, I wouldn’t be walking away from the largest wrestling company in the world. Nice try, rumor weeds!

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Braxton’s status after WWE. Check out her post below.