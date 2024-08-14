Kayla Braxton’s WWE career is in the rear view mirror.

During an appearance on “The Ring Generals” for an in-depth interview, Braxton, real name Kayla Becker, reflected on her memorable run with the sports entertainment global industry leader.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but it was something that I was thinking about for a long time,” she said of her difficult decision to part ways with WWE earlier this year. “It’s no secret that I didn’t come from the wrestling world, I was introduced to it and I’m so glad I was, I came to love it and it will be one of the best parts of my entire life.”

Becker went on to reveal that at one point, WWE offered her a spot on the commentary team, which she ultimately turned down.

“I think I just didn’t have that same connection as others who’ve dreamt of being here their entire lives,” she said. “I recognize that I have done everything. I didn’t want to be on commentary, they asked me a few times if I wanted to do commentary and I said, ‘Hell no.’ [laughs] I don’t know how they do that.”

She also explained how she wanted to leave WWE to “do bigger things in her life,” and how she didn’t want her being there to prevent others from receiving well-deserved opportunities of their own.

“I was like, what else can I do here? I’m keeping myself from advancing in other things I want to do,” she said. “I’m not a spring chicken anymore, I know how women are viewed in the entertainment industry and television. I’m also keeping other people who want this spot away from it [and they] might love it and appreciate it more. Even when I left The Bump, I did that for a couple of reasons.”

She continued, “One, I moved to LA, and they wanted me to stay on, they put a studio in my apartment. But, there was another girl, Megan Morant, who came into WWE. I saw so much potential and promise in her, I started training her and having her come into The Bump as a co-host. I was like, this needs to be your show. You’ve done the work, you love it. I felt like if I stayed on that show, I’m doing a disservice to her and that whole department by not letting — you know how WWE is, there is not a lot of turnover in certain positions. They would let me be there until I’m 55 probably, but then that’s not doing a favor for anybody. I’m just taking a step back and going, I wanna move on and do bigger things in my life, I want other people to do the same thing.”