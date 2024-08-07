Kayla Braxton opens up about her decision to depart WWE.

Back in June, Braxton finished up her run with WWE after eight long years with the company. During an appearance on the Nikki & Brie Show, she revealed that her contract actually didn’t expire at all, but that she knew it was time to move on to different things.

I was under contract. Announcers, we operate very differently. I just realized, within myself, after eight years; I’ve done everything I can do here. You know how the schedule is at WWE. It’s very hard to (accomplish) anything else you want to do. I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company. I wasn’t doing much anymore at my former position. I just had to make the decision, not knowing necessarily what I was about to do in that moment, but I had to walk away. It was all amicable, I just knew it was time for me to peace out.

Braxton has already made a splash outside of WWE by appearing in the feature film “Stranglehold.” The movie also stars Ashley Benson, Jake Lacy, Justin Long, and Ron Perlman.

