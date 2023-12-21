Kayla Braxton opens up about her chemistry with the great Paul Heyman.

Braxton spoke about the Wiseman of The Bloodline during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. She recalls working with Heyman on Talking Smack and credits him for being a joy to play off of when they have their back and forth exchanges.

I mean, I give a lot of credit to Paul. I had so much fun doing all that back and forth with him with The Bloodline. But, you know, Paul and I were doing Talking Smack together and we didn’t really know each other at the time. I knew that we didn’t really interact a lot, and getting to know him on that panel and getting to go back and forth and realising we’re both kind of spitfires helped immensely. And then you know, he got me on camera to do those bits with him on SmackDown with The Bloodline and then now I am the sassy backstage interviewer. I’ve been told I can be a little sassy. I think he wanted to help me, he does that with a lot of talent and other interviewers, he wants to see what our strengths are and makes it happen. I don’t even remember how the first one happened. A lot of times like Paul and I, we just go, there’s not really talking about it beforehand. We just said, whatever happens, happens. I think that his freakout happened on one and it just hit big. So we just kind of kept doing it. It got a good reaction, fans loved it.

