The Shining Wizards podcast recently welcomed pro-wrestling star Kayla Sparks onto their program to discuss a wide range of topics, including her experience working in AEW against Thunder Rosa, and whether the door to return to AEW is open. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thunder Rosa’s influence and Grand Slam:

Thunder Rosa (and) her husband Brian called me, too. They both literally… I can’t thank them enough. I tell them all the time, “you guys are my guardian angels.” They literally came and gave me such an opportunity when I wrestled at Mission Pro, which was huge for me, and they’re so great there. I love everyone there at Mission Pro Wrestling. AEW came along, that opportunity at Arthur Ashe, and they, having the biggest AEW show, ya know, Grand Slam Dynamite, and they’re going to have it at Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of 20,000 people. “Are you available that day?” I’m like, “heck yeah!” Let’s do it, right? Oh my gosh, I’m still pinching myself. This sh*t’s crazy. I can’t believe all this stuff happened this year. It’s a dream come true, ya know?

On locker room etiquette/veteran status:

I knew it was going to be different because there’s a lot younger wrestlers in the locker rooms. For me, personally, I’m the same way I was when I was thirteen. I’m always respectful. You shake everyone’s hand and introduce yourself to everyone in the locker room. I’ve always had the same attitude with that. But with the veteran thing, I still don’t feel like a veteran, because I did take a break. When I was back in the World of Hurt (Wrestling) locker room – which was my home federation back when I was a teenager – when I was in that locker room, they all knew me from back then, so that was a different vibe. I kind of felt like the veteran there, because there are some new, up and coming people there, but (you) still see the same faces in the locker room, which is great. That was really amazing. I would say though when I’m at a different show like Beyond Wrestling, WWR, Mission Pro, or CCW, it’s a different, really good vibe. I feel like it’s all one big family so you’re always looking out for each other. I don’t have a chip on my shoulder or anything like that, like the (stereotypical) veteran, but If there’s advice or feedback, I like to give that. If I see someone going through something, or they need help with a match, I’m always there to lend an ear. That’s what’s different now, but it’s a good thing.

If the door is open for AEW:

I love it there. If any opportunity came up, I would definitely take on the opportunity. They’re really great there. The locker room atmosphere is just great. All the guys and the girls in the locker room are awesome, and there’s just so much talent. I really love that. They’re really doing something different with pro wrestling. They’re really bringing it back, and really listening to the fans, which is great. If the opportunity knocks, definitely.

