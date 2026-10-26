A car accident forced a late change to the lineup for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion over the weekend.

Kaylia Capri was scheduled to compete in the annual Sherri Martel Classic on Saturday, October 24, but was unable to appear after being involved in a car accident.

The tournament, held in honor of WWE Hall of Famer Sherri Martel, featured Capri advertised for a first-round match against WWE NXT talent Layla Diggs.

Following the event, Capri took to X to apologize to fans who were expecting to see her compete.

“To all my fans who came out to support me Reality of Wrestling irl & via YT Yesterday I literally am so sorry,” Capri wrote. “I got into a car accident yesterday.”

Capri also provided an update on her condition, revealing that she suffered minor injuries in the accident.

“I’m suffering minor injuries but I won’t sit and act like I’m not heart broken,” she added.

With Capri unable to compete, Mystii Marks stepped in as her replacement and was defeated by Diggs in the opening round.

Marks’ involvement in the tournament also helped set the stage for the professional wrestling debut of Sherilyn Guerrero, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

To all my fans who came out to support me @TheOfficialROW irl & via YT Yesterday I literally am so sorry. I got into a car accident yesterday. I’m suffering minor injuries but I won’t sit and act like I’m not heart broken. — Kaylia Capri 💕☀️🇧🇸 (@LexIzBack242) October 25, 2026