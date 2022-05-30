A new interview has surfaced revealing that top NJPW superstar and current IWGP world heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada is going to be a dad.

The Rainmaker and his wife, popular voice-actress Suzuko Mimori, tell Yahoo Japan that they are excited to begin the journey together as parents. They have been married since 2019. Mimori is expected to give birth this August, with Okada hinting that he may take some time away.

Okada won the world title back from Shingo Takagi at this year’s WrestleKingdom 16 pay-per-view. He would successfully defend it the very next night against Will Ospreay.

Congratulations to Okada and Mimori.