Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Milwaukee featured Adam Page picking up a victory over Silas Young after nailing him with his devastating Buckshot Lariat, with the Hangman’s longtime rival Adam Cole on commentary.

After the match Cole went to cut a promo but would be interrupted by IWGP World Heavyweight champion Jay White, who told both men that neither would be good enough for him to face at Sunday’s Forbidden Door. This led to a brawl that saw Cole and White gain the advantage on Page, but he would be saved by top NJPW superstar, Kazuchika Okada, who helped Page run the heels off.

The sound of that coin drop can only mean one thing: it's #TheRainmaker himself Kazuchika Okada (@rainmakerxokada) here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l9INNq15Fo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

Page had been calling Okada out for a matchup at Forbidden Door for weeks. However, at this time it has not been confirmed who the Rainmaker, or White, will be facing at Forbidden Door.

