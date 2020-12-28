Top pro-wrestling superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with the NJPW Press to hype his showdown with Will Ospreay at next month’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view. During the interview the Rainmaker would answer a number of questions, including how he feels his 2020 went, and what he believes has hurt the company this year booking wise. Highlights are below.

Challenges Ospreay to live up to his word and beat him at WrestleKingdom:

I feel pretty strongly that ‘if you can, then you should.’ He felt that if he stabbed me in the back, he could instantly shoot himself to the top of the pack. Personal issues aside, that’s all fine and good. But then he started firing off excuse after excuse. He was saying there was a glass ceiling, that he couldn’t be the top guy in CHAOS because I was there. Guess what, I’m still here whether you’re in CHAOS or not. So forget the excuses; if you think you can beat me then you should beat me. Show me how good you really are and see if that’s good enough.

Says he feels like he hasn’t brought the fire this year:

I… don’t know what it is. New Japan Cup, EVIL joining BULLET CLUB really brought it. Then in the NEVER 6-Man title tournament, it was YOSHI-HASHI’s time, and he really showed up, he really brought it. And I think that’s what’s been lacking. I haven’t brought that fire this year. That isn’t something you can just turn on and off like a switch. You have to really be in the moment. That might be a big theme in this match with Ospreay.

Thinks NJPW lost fans this year due to the way they’ve booked top titles:

Hmm. When I mentioned IWGP, I wasn’t necessarily saying I planned to be back in the title hunt. If you looked at the big title matches this year, it really hasn’t been what IWGP is about, don’t you think? BULLET CLUB interference in all these main events. Frankly, I think that’s turned a lot of people off. I think there are fans that have fallen away this year, and I plan to bring those fans back at the Tokyo Dome. Have those fans think ‘I knew NJPW was always great, as long as Okada’s at the top’.

Says he’s not a fan of the double IWGP championship: