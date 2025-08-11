Kazuchika Okada has made All Elite Wrestling history.

As of today, Monday, August 11, 2025, “The Rainmaker” has become the longest-reigning champion of any kind in the history of AEW.

Okada is currently at 509 days and counting for his current AEW Continental Championship title reign, which started originally as the AEW Continental Championship

The Elite member originally captured the title from Eddie Kingston at AEW Dynamite on March 20, 2024, and has yet to lose it. Okada then added the AEW International Championship to his collection by defeating Kenny Omega at AEW All In: Texas on July 12, 2025, unifying the Continental and International titles into what is now called the AEW Unified Championship.

Previously, Jade Cargill held the record for longest-reigning champion in AEW history, as the current WWE Superstar went 508 days as TBS Champion before ultimately dropping the title to Kris Statlander at AEW Rampage on September 14, 2023, in her first loss in AEW, and final match before leaving for WWE.

Kazuchika Okada is scheduled to defend the AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London show scheduled for August 24, 2025, at The O2 Arena in London, England.