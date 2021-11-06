Following his victory at today’s Power Struggle pay per view top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada addressed the media and challenged former WWE star Buddy Matthews to a matchup at the promotion’s upcoming Battle In The Valley event, which takes place in San Jose California. NJPW had previously announced that Matthews would be competing at the event but no opponent was ever revealed.

Okada states, “‘Next, I’ll be heading to the USA for a little bit. I’ll be leaving the fans here for a little while. The plan is to fire up the ring in America, so next stop: San Jose. Hey Buddy Matthews! I’ll see you in San Jose- bring it on, bastard.”

While Matthews has yet to officially respond he did retweet the challenge on his personal Twitter account.