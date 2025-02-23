After defeating Buddy Matthews at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Kazuchika Okada appeared in a backstage segment on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. He boasted about his victory, claiming that he takes down “b*tches” like Matthews.

Okada added that any other “b*tches” could step up once they’re ready to do so.

Gabe Kidd made his official AEW debut on this week’s episode of Collision, defeating The Butcher.

Kidd secured his first televised singles victory in AEW, ending the match with a lariat followed by a piledriver.

The steel cage match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher is official for AEW Revolution 2025.

Ospreay initially challenged Fletcher at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, and Fletcher officially accepted on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

The two are tied 1-1 in their previous encounters, with Fletcher winning at AEW Full Gear 2024 and Ospreay emerging victorious at AEW Worlds End 2024 during the AEW Continental Classic.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a vignette aired teasing the arrival of “Speedball” Mike Bailey in AEW. While no official debut date was provided, the video hinted that he would be joining the promotion soon.

