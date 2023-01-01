Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he’ll be challenging Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Kazuchika Okada did an interview with NJPW’s website.
During it, he was asked whether he’s paid attention to the New Japan wrestlers that have been competing in other promotions:
“Not really, no [I haven’t been keeping an eye on other NJPW wrestlers in other promotions]. I think that NJPW is the gold standard, so I think what we want is for other wrestlers from outside to come here and see what it’s like to compete against the best. When you look down the line, NJPW wrestlers are being called to these other places, because we are the best, so we have to prove to the world that we are still number one by having the reverse happen. The only thing I will say is that you won’t see me go elsewhere for a long period — I’ll always be representing New Japan.”