Why wasn’t the biggest Japanese star on the AEW roster involved in the company’s recent joint event with NJPW in “The Land of the Rising Sun?”

Allow “The Rainmaker” to explain.

Kazuchika Okada spoke with Tokyo Sports for an interview this week, during which he was asked why he did not compete at the recent NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 show at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

“I can’t really say anything about it (laughs),” Okada said. “Whether I get an offer or not is another matter, but I don’t think it’s the right time yet.”

Okada continued, “I quit with the feeling that I would never compete again (in Japanese matches). If I were to go back while I was feeling like I wanted to fight well in the US, then something might have changed in my feelings. I don’t have any intention of competing in a single match, so that’s the feeling I had when I went to the U.S.”