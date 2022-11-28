NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada spoke with Tokyo Sports where the Rainmaker gave his thoughts on the recent Historic X-Over event, which was a collaboration show with STARDOM and saw KAIRI crowned as the first-ever IWGP women’s champion.

During the interview, Okada discussed the success of the event, why he thinks the two companies should definitely work again, and why he also thinks it should not happen every year so it doesn’t become ordinary. Highlights from Okada’s chat can be found below.

Thinks it would be good for NJPW and STARDOM to keep working together:

I think it’s a good thing that we have such a large audience. I wonder what the company will do from now on, and maybe it would be better to get involved from time to time. STARDOM wrestlers might bring back New Japan customers, and vice versa. I think it was a good way to go.

Adds that the collaboration shouldn’t happen every year, comparing it to the Olympics or the World Cup: