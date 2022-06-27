Last night’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw a number of top superstars from NJPW colliding with your favorite superstars from AEW in a dream event, with both promotions picking up marquee victories and leaving fans in the United Center more than satisfied with some top tier wrestling.

Competing on the show for NJPW were names like Kazuchika Okada, Minor Suzuki, Shingo Takagi, Clark Connors, Jay White, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, who challenged for the AEW interim world title in the main event but came up short to new champion Jon Moxley. Many of them took to Twitter after the show to thank AEW, and the great fans in Chicago, for having them. Check out their posts below.

Thank you Chicago.

Thank you AEW.

The door is closed.

But I’ll open the door again.

See you next time. — オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) June 27, 2022