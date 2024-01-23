Kazuchika Okada is leaving NJPW this month when his contract expires, and he has plenty of interest from AEW and WWE, although he has yet to sign with anyone.

People in WWE do believe that maybe there’s a better chance of getting him now than before. It is believed that AEW has made a stronger initial offer, but as of now, no agreement has been finalized.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that he heard from people close to Okada who stated he has yet to make a decision. People in AEW believe he’s coming in, while those in WWE think they have a good shot at landing him because of the legacy he could leave in WWE.

According to Monthly Puroresu, a reliable source close to Okada has revealed that Okada is believed to be WWE-bound. The report also mentioned the possibility of Okada starting his journey in NXT.