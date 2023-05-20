NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this weekend’s Resurgence event in Long Beach California, where the Rainmaker will team with Rocky Romero and Tomohiro Ishii to battle Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Jon Moxley.

This will be Okada’s very first time stepping into the ring with Moxley, and tells Justin Barrasso that he’s always thought the Purveyor of Violence was a charismatic individual, one that he’s looking forward to facing.

“Moxley is a wrestler with great charisma. I can’t really speak to how good he is until I wrestle him, but I can definitely say that Moxley’s charisma is incredible. So yes, I’m very excited for Long Beach.”

Okada flipped off Shota Umino back at Wrestling Dontaku in preparation for this match. Later in the interview, he explains why.

“That was sign language for the cocky ’Young Boy’ Shota, and to Moxley so he doesn’t get too big-headed. My issue is with both of them. Long Beach is only the start to this.”

