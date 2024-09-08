“The Rainmaker” is still the Continental Champion of All Elite Wrestling.

Kazuchika Okada of The Elite successfully retained his AEW Continental Championship with a victory in an exciting four-way title tilt at AEW All Out 2024 on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

At the pay-per-view event from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois on 9/7, Okada hit his Rainmaker finisher on Orange Cassidy to score the pin and retain his title in a match that also included Konosuke Takeshita and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe.

After the match, Don Callis joined Takeshita on the ring apron to stare down Okada as he went to the back with his title in-tact.

For complete AEW All Out 2024 results from Chicago, click here.

