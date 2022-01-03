NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up tomorrow’s WrestleKingdom 16 night one, where the Rainmaker challenges Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wants matches with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson:

“Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches. A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities, and once the match is done, it’s done.”

How it is important to keep the excitement and anticipation high for these dream matches:

“So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active.”