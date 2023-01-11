Kazuchika Okada reveals that he almost quit pro-wrestling before his incredible run even started.

The Rainmaker shared this information during a recent interview with QJWeb, where he detailed how a conversation with his mother stopped him from making the biggest mistake of his life. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls nearly quitting the business while training in school:

Yes, there was one time (I wanted to quit while training). I knew that practice was too hard, and everyone around me seemed to be enjoying high school. My mother told me to come home whenever I wanted, so I sent her an e-mail saying that I was thinking of quitting, but she replied, ‘Just hang in there a little longer,’ which I thought was strange (laughs).

How he stuck it out: