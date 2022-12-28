Kazuchika Okada has a great reason for staying away from social media.

The top NJPW superstar recently spoke with W Online to hype his upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight championship matchup against Jay White, which is set to take place at the January 4th WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view, the promotion’s biggest show of the year. During his chat the Rainmaker says he avoids social media so he doesn’t get addicted to it, but also so he can maintain some type of mystery to his wrestling persona.

His full quote reads:

Yes, social networking has brought me closer to my fans, but I feel that it has made it harder to maintain my mysterious side as a professional wrestler. I don’t do it very often myself (laughs)… No [I’m not trying to be mysterious], I am afraid of getting addicted to social networking sites… Because I become dependent on it. I try to keep a good distance so that I don’t get distracted by other things I need to do, such as practice.

Okada has been victorious at the last two WrestleKingdoms, with him going for three straight marquee victories.