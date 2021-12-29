NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the legendary Antonio Inoki’s current health struggles, and his thoughts on NJPW’s 50-year anniversary. Highlights are below.

On Antonio Inoki’s health struggles:

I think Inoki-san was the same when he was active, but I think the audience came to him because of his weakness. I’ve seen him fighting his illness on TV, but everyone cheered him on. I’m sure they’ve received the power of Inoki-san’s message to show us his good health again, so I’m sure they’ll be cheered up. I’m sure he’ll be energized. I’m sure he’ll be energized and can do anything. Next year will be the 50th anniversary of New Japan Pro Wrestling, so I hope you can come to the venue again. I don’t mind if I slap him to cheer him up.

On NJPW’s 50-year anniversary: