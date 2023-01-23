Kazuchika Okada is interested in a wrestling world cup.

The top NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with Tokyo Sport. In his chat, The Rainmaker expresses his love of World Cup-type events, and states that he will even reach out to WWE and AEW on his own to try and make one happen for wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How there have been World Cup events for multiple major sports:

We had an all-star event before, but last year we had the World Cup (soccer), and this year we have the WBC (baseball) and the World Cup (rugby). It would be interesting to have pro-wrestling matches between different countries and have Japan represent Japan. The World Cup in soccer was interesting, and I think the WBC will be stimulating.

Says he will talk to Tony Khan and Triple H about making a World Cup for wrestling: