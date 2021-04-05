Kazuchika Okada will headline NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam when he will challenge the winner of Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi, who will battle in the main event of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome on May 29 will get a huge main event, as Kazuchika Okada will challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against either current champion Will Ospreay or his Wrestle Dontaku opponent Shingo Takagi.

On April 4 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Ospreay shockingly defeated Kota Ibushi to lift the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and wasted no time in issuing a challenge of his own. Stating that he needed revenge for his defeat on January 4 this year at the Tokyo Dome, Ospreay demanded a rematch, this time with the gold on the line.

Okada moved to respond to Ospreay’s challenge, but before he could speak, Shingo Takagi hit the ring. Reminding Ospreay and the fans that it was he who beat Okada in the New Japan Cup, Shingo said that if anybody should have the next shot at the title it should be him. Takagi is seeking his own revenge for defeat in the New Japan Cup finals, but ‘graciously’ conceded that should he take the World Heavyweight Championship, Okada would get the first opportunity.

Okada decided not to give comment, the situation apparently working out perfectly for the Rainmaker. Now Takagi will face Ospreay on night two of Wrestle Dontaku on May 4, and the World Heavyweight Champion will meet Okada on May 29 in the Tokyo Dome. Can Okada prevail in his first IWGP Heavyweight contest since January 5 2020? Will either Takagi or Ospreay be the first competitor in 16 years to emerge from their first Tokyo Dome main event victorious? Find out at Wrestle Grand Slam, with all the action live and in English on NJPW World!