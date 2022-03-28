NJPW has announced the full card for their next event, Hyper Battle, on April 9.
New Japan Cup 2022 winner Zack Sabre Jr. will challenge Kazuchika Okada after winning the tournament in the main event. Here is the full card for Hyper Battle, which will take place at Sumo Hall:
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
- El Desperado vs. SHO for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title
- Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb for the IWGP Tag Team Championship
- EVIL vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the NEVER Openweight Championship
- Toru Yano vs. Taichi for the provisional KOPW 2022 trophy
- Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship
- Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay and Aaron Henare
- Jado, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale, Gedo, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens