Kazuchika Okada is the winner of this year’s G1 Climax 31.

The top NJPW superstar took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals earlier this morning, but the match was called off after Ibushi broke his arm on a missed Phoenix Splash. Ibushi even tried to continue, a chance that Okada and senior official Red Shoes wouldn’t allow the Golden Lover to take.

Afterwards Okada cut a promo saying that he would like to face Ibushi again in a proper matchup. The Bullet Club’s Tama Tona later appeared to officially challenge Okada for his newly won briefcase, as he was the only man to defeat Okada in the tournament. When that bout will take place has yet to be determined.

This year’s G1 Climax 31 seemed snakebit from the start as another top NJPW superstar, Tetsuya Naito, suffered a knee injury on the first night. We’ll keep you updated on Ibushi’s condition.