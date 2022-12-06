WWE began holding tryouts yesterday from their Performance Center in Orlando Florida, and two big names were in attendance.

According to PW Insider, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae took part in the tryout, who both have a ton of experience. Navarro finished up a run with MLW and has competed multiple times on AEW Dark.

Rae is the bigger story. She was one of the first signings of the AEW women’s division back in 2019, but departed the company shortly after the inaugural Double or Nothing. She has had stints with IMPACT and the NWA.

As of right now it is not known how the tryouts went, or if WWE is interested in bringing either of them in, but the Triple H era is back to scouting indie talents like he had been doing when he ran NXT. Tryouts will be lasting until the end if the week.

UPDATE: Fightful has also confirmed Navarro and Rae’s participation at the tryouts. The publication also added this note:

“The current WWE tryouts are said to be more like private workouts instead of the general tryout camps that WWE has conducted over the years, including last week’s tryouts with collegiate athletes at IMG Academy, and the criteria is much different. It’s believed that the roster for this week’s tryouts features mainly indie wrestlers.”

