KC Navarro and Fabian Aichner are teaming up for the latest exclusive match on TNA Xplosion. TNA’s September 18 announcement names KPK as their opponents.

The promotion releases new Xplosion episodes for TNA+ subscribers on Fridays, followed by a free YouTube release the next Tuesday. Under that schedule, this edition reaches YouTube on September 22.

Alongside its exclusive matches, Xplosion includes the Don West You’ve Got to Be Kidding Me Trending Topics of the Week and From the Vault segments.

The series is also part of TNA’s expanding distribution plans. The company recently announced a partnership bringing exclusive Xplosion matches and classic footage to REVOLT.

Source: TNA’s official Xplosion announcement.