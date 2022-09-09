Pro-wrestling star KC Navarro has announced on his personal Twitter that he is officially a free agent, and is no longer a full-time competitor with MLW. His full tweet reads:

“As of today, I am officially a Free Agent. I would like to thank @MLW and all of the incredibly talented men and women that I had the privilege of sharing a locker room with. But now, the only question left to ask is…Who’s Next To Be Blessed!?”

Navarro has signed with MLW back in 2021, and wrestled regularly on their bi-monthly events. He last appeared in their Battle Riot IV event back in June. Outside of MLW he’s wrestled on BattleSlam, House of Gory, Northeast Wrestling, and Warrior Wrestling.