KC Navarro is exploring his free agency, but that doesn’t mean he’s looking past Buddy Matthews at tomorrow night’s Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend event.

Navarro, who currently holds the Warrior Wrestling title, spoke with Wrestling Inc. about his defense against the House of Black member at tomorrow’s show, as well as what he hopes to achieve with his current free agent status. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On being a free agent and exploring options:

Correct, I am currently a free agent right now, exploring options, doing my thing, looking to go international this year. Got some cool things that are going to be announced, especially this Saturday, so you’re not going to want to miss that. Even something about this title that might change this Saturday. So you want to check out Warrior this Saturday. But learning from a guy like Buddy Matthews is really cool because he’s got the experience, he’s done it all. He’s wrestled at WrestleMania, he has won titles, he has wrestled everywhere in the world because of where he was at. But I do feel like to start my year off with Warrior against a guy like Buddy, I think is going to set the fire for the year for me.

How he thinks Buddy Matthews has done in AEW: