Pro-wrestling star KC Navarro recently spoke with Fightful for a tell-all interview about his career, including thoughts on his reign as Warrior Champion and how strong of a bond he has with Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed in AEW. Fightful Select has released several early quotes from the interview, which you can check out below.

On Anthony Bowens and how he is a big brother to him:

“He was there day one when I walked into wrestling school. Luckily for me, Anthony Bowens and Danny Maff, who used to be in Ring of Honor, who used to be one of my trainers, made sure that my dream didn’t die and they put me in contact with the right people. I just kept grinding, never looked back. I love Anthony Bowens. He’s always a big brother figure to me. I mean there was a time where I was in high school and I had a project and the project was we needed to write something on somebody that we knew that was doing our dream job. The first person I had was Anthony Bowens ‘cause he was doing his WWE tryouts at the time. He was going to England. It was funny ‘cause he was supposed to be going to England and they said if we could bring the person in, we’d get an automatic A and I begged Anthony Bowens and the day before or a few hours before he had to fly out to London, he came to my school and got me that A+.”

How he feels about being Warrior Champion:

“I am the Warrior Champion now. I am the guy there,” he said. “You know, it’s been awesome. I’ve been getting all the matches I feel like I’ve been needing; the Rocky Romeros, the Mike Bennetts—who is my favorite, I love wrestling Mike Bennett. I will wrestle him any day of the week, love him. Follow him on Instagram and watch his motivation, he’s the best. Then getting the opportunity to work in the ring with Will Ospreay. How many people can say they did that at my age? Not that many. You got Blake Christian, Nick Wayne on that. But there’s not many people that can really say that and it was so cool to do that. (Maybe NJPW is next) I’m ready to do it, man. Rocky knows it, too. Rocky actually said that I remind him of him. So that’s a really good compliment. My story, getting kicked out, said I wasn’t humble, I wouldn’t get anywhere and for a company to really take me in and see that talent and potential, and really push me, that’s a dream. Warrior was a main place that I really wanted to be at for the last year. When they were blowing up and having all of these really cool shows, it was the place to be. I was like, ‘Man, I really want to be there.’ For them to reach out to me and me just kill it every time they throw something at me, and now I’m the Warrior champ? It means a lot to me.”