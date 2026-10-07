Scotty 2 Hotty says his son, Keagan Garland, plans to spend at least three months training in Japan. Garland told Chris Van Vliet that Keagan is set to begin at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s dojo in November.

The father and son have shared a ring before, including a 2025 ROH dark match in Glasgow. Scotty described the upcoming stay as both a wrestling opportunity and a chance for Keagan to live abroad.

“He’s doing so good, and he’s actually getting ready to go to Japan for at least three months. He’s going to go train at the NOAH dojo in November, which is awesome. It’s something I never had the chance to do. I went over and I did a couple one-offs in Japan, and I love it there. I love the culture. I love the level of respect. So for him to be able to go over there and actually live in Japan. And I said, ‘Dude, if you come back from this trip and you never step in a wrestling ring again, you’ll be able to tell your grandkids that you lived in Japan, if it’s only for three months.’ Hopefully it turns into longer, but he’s just got this awesome opportunity. I think they’ll have awesome life memories.”

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet.