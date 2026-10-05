Keanu Carver is reportedly no longer with WWE following the recent allegations made against the former NXT talent.

Carver, real name Kevin Robertson, has reportedly been removed from WWE’s internal roster and is gone from the company. The development comes after an order of protection was filed against him by a female NXT wrestler, who accused Carver of harassment and stalking following the end of their relationship.

The filing also contains allegations of abusive behavior during the relationship, including physical restraint and threats against the petitioner and her pets.

“He has threatened to kill me, as well as my cats,” the filing states. “He has woken me up by plugging my nose in my sleep, he has grabbed me by my throat multiple times and squeezed hard while threatening to kill me.”

A judge initially granted the protection order on a temporary basis. It has since been extended until at least October 20, when the next hearing is scheduled. It remains unclear whether any criminal stalking charges will be filed.

Carver has not publicly commented on his reported WWE departure. However, he posted a pair of since-deleted messages last week appearing to suggest he would ultimately be vindicated.

“Yall gone sound dumb ash in a month,” Carver wrote.

He added, “Fake ass virtue signaling mfs. Everything done inna dark come to light.”

Carver joined WWE in 2023 after previously playing college football. His final WWE match took place at an NXT live event on September 12, while his final televised appearance came on the September 8 episode of NXT.

(H/T: PWInsider)