WWE NXT talent Keanu Carver briefly addressed the allegations against him in a pair of social media posts on Tuesday night.

Carver, real name Kevin Robertson, made the posts after it was reported that a female NXT talent had obtained a temporary order of protection against him. The woman, who was previously in a relationship with Robertson, has accused him of stalking, harassment and abusive behavior.

“Yall gone sound dumb ash in a month,” Carver wrote in a since-deleted post. “Fake ass virtue signaling mfs. Everything done inna dark come to light.”

Carver later posted, “Keep god first.” That message remained online as of Wednesday morning.

The order of protection was initially requested and temporarily granted on September 14. It has since been extended through at least an October 22 hearing. While the order remains in effect, Robertson is prohibited from contacting the petitioner and must remain at least 500 feet away from her.

The allegations are part of a civil protective-order proceeding. It remains unclear whether any criminal charges will ultimately be filed.

According to the petition, Robertson allegedly made multiple unwanted visits to the woman’s home and repeatedly called her, including as many as 44 times in one day. Screenshots and security-camera images were reportedly submitted as part of the filing.

The petitioner also accused Robertson of abusive and threatening behavior during their relationship, including physically preventing her from leaving her home and threatening her and her cats.

“[H]e has threatened to kill me, as well as my cats,” the filing states. “He has woken me up by plugging my nose in my sleep, he has grabbed me by my throat multiple times and squeezed hard while threatening to kill me.”

WWE has not publicly commented on Carver’s status with the company. It is also unclear whether the protective order will impact his ability to appear at the WWE Performance Center.