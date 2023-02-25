Keiji Muto says that women’s wrestling is the future, especially if the Japanese wrestling scene hopes to expand globally.

Following his loss to NJPW Superstar Tetsuya Naito at his retirement show with Pro Wrestling NOAH, Muto spoke with the media to recap a career that spanned over four decades. Tokyo Sports later released a portion of his memoirs that saw the former world champion discuss the future of wrestling, and how women’s wrestling will play a major part.

I think the key to this (Japanese wrestling scene expanding globally) is women’s professional wrestling. I think there is a great opportunity for a women’s wrestling ‘organization’ in particular. WWE has a women’s division, but there is no all-women’s organization.

The 60-year-old legend later declared that he would be interested in working with an all-women’s organization now that he’s retired.

I would have loved to work on a women’s professional wrestling organization. If I had the chance, I might do it now.

