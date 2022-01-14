The legendary Keiji Muto recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his decision to sign a full-time contract with Pro Wrestling NOAH, and how he sees great upside in the promotion, stating that they have “captivating content.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why he decided to sign a full-time contract with Pro Wrestling NOAH

I joined and made a full-time contract with Pro Wrestling NOAH in February 2021. The reason why I made this decision is because I felt positivity for the future of this promotion. NOAH has captivating content, a streaming platform and an environment that makes me want to perform here.

How the pandemic was difficult on fans everywhere: