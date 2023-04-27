Keiji Muto is excited about the recently announced All Together Again event this summer, which is a joint show put on by NJPW, AJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The Japanese legend and WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the monumental event during a recent chat with the Pro Wrestling NOAH website. The former champion begins by saying how good it is for the wrestlers in each company to work together and build stronger connections.

I hope they will put on a show that will truly inspire those who watch it, just like its title suggests. It may not be a cultural exchange of wrestling, but it is good for the wrestlers to see various things and to meet each other like that once in a while. I don’t know if it is an exchange of skills or what.

He adds that the purpose of shows like this are to energize audiences and remind them of their love of professional wrestling, something he tried to do for his entire career.

It would be exciting to have so many wrestlers in such a large organization. Also, I think wrestling has the potential to energize people, which is one of its specialties. I think that’s what wrestling is good at. That was my intention when I was active.

All Together Again takes place on June 9th from Sumo Hall. Tickets went on sale on April 23rd. You can click here for the full announcement with all the details.

Muto’s full interview can be found here.