Keiji Muto wrestled for the final time at Pro Wrestling NOAH Muto Grand Final, taking on Tetsuya Naito, today. Naito defeated him with Destino. They embraced after the match.

Muto called out Masahiro Chono for an impromptu match and Chono accepted it before tapping Muto with an STF in officially the last match for both stars.

Muto broke into the wrestling business in 1984, where he worked for NJPW, WCW, AJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and more promotions. He most notably portrayed The Great Muta character. He wrestled his final match as Great Muta on January 22.

He is a former Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion, IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and GHC Heavyweight Champion.

